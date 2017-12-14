Global News at Noon Toronto December 14 2017 12:12pm 02:50 Special Investigations Unit continues probe into deadly shooting inside Vaughan RBC Bank The suspect was armed when he was killed by police. The thirteen hostages inside the bank were not injured. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3916997/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3916997/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?