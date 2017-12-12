Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 12 2017 6:16pm 02:00 Woman accused of posing as nurse, injecting Botox found guilty of fraud and assault Catherine McDonald has exclusive details from the courtroom and spoke with Brampton resident Shiva Ashkani after she was convicted. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3913270/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3913270/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?