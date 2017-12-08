Accredited December 8 2017 11:18pm 02:31 Meet Dorado: the newest employee of the IWK Health Centre Dorado is only three years old but he’s just started a new job as Atlantic Canada’s first accredited facility dog. Natasha Pace brings us the story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3906835/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3906835/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?