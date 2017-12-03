Homelessness December 3 2017 1:22pm 01:01 Toronto Mayor John Tory to push for 400 beds for shelter system Toronto Mayor John Tory said Sunday he would be supporting a motion for 400 new beds in the city’s shelter system, calling the need for shelter spaces an “urgent situation.” <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3894260/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3894260/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?