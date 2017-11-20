Global News Morning Regina November 20 2017 11:50am 03:20 Hidden Fossils The Royal Saskatchewan Museum is talking about Hidden Fossils tonight, but before the presentation the Royal Saskatchewan Museum he talked with Angel Blair about how technology is helping paleontologist learn more about fossils. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3870350/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3870350/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?