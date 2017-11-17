Canada
November 17 2017 5:53pm
09:55

Extended: Excerpts from secretly recorded meeting between Wilfrid Laurier University grad student and faculty

Lindsay Shepherd, a Wilfrid Laurier University graduate student and teaching assistant, landed in hot water with the university over a video clip, featuring controversial University of Toronto professor Jordan Peterson, she used in a critical thinking course. After receiving complaints, the university claimed she created a toxic environment. Shepherd had a meeting with faculty and administration, here are excerpts from the secretly recorded conversation.

