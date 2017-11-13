The Morning Show November 13 2017 9:46am 02:12 Using drones to combat HOV lane scofflaws Ontario’s HOV & HOT lanes could soon be monitored by drones. Toronto based Sky Guys have the contract and Jeremy Wang, the company’s chief tech officer, has details on how the drones will work <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3857846/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3857846/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3857846/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/534/830/TMS_DRONES_HOV_LANES_NOV_13_848x480_1094708291999.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?