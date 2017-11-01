Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 1 2017 6:38pm
01:42

Pop-up restaurant in Toronto looks to smash stigma about HIV

Wed, Nov 1: When it opens next week in Toronto, June’s eatery will be the first of its kind in Toronto – all of the cooks are HIV positive. Minna Rhee reports.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home