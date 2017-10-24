Global News at 6 Saskatoon
October 24 2017 3:13pm
03:51

Saskatoon weather outlook: warm before the snow, rain and wind storm

Saskatoon’s first snowfall of the season is slated to slide into the weather forecast, along with some wind and rain. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan breaks it all down.

