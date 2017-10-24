Global News Morning Saskatoon October 24 2017 10:21am 04:58 Latest Saskatoon city hall news with Mayor Charlie Clark Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark on the city’s growth plan and the opening of the Remai Modern art gallery. City of Saskatoon launches engagement campaign ahead of growth plan <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3821593/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3821593/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3821593/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/55/315/2017-10-24T14-22-03.9Z--640x360.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?