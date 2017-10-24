Global News Morning Montreal
October 24 2017 8:35am
04:15

Choral history of the Grosse-Île

John Abbott College director general John Halpin and his son, Greg Halpin, join Global’s Laura Casella to talk about the choral opera, depicting the story of Grosse-Île on stage at Concordia’s Oscar Peterson Hall.

