Global News at 6 Saskatoon
October 20 2017 9:27pm
01:29

Fate of La Loche school shooter now in the hands of judge

Lawyers have made their final arguments in the sentencing hearing for the gunman who was just shy of his 18th birthday when he opened fire in the northern community. Ryan Kessler reports.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home