Global News at 5:30 Montreal
October 20 2017 5:09pm
02:00

Ericsson call centre in Vaudreuil-Dorion closes

Ericsson is closing its call centre in Vaudreuil-Dorion even though it was inaugurated less than a year ago, in December 2016. As Global’s Amanda Jelowicki reports, about 50 jobs could be lost.

