Global News at 6 Winnipeg October 20 2017 3:39pm 01:18 Manitoba curling club builds world’s first rock throwing machine The Morris Curling Club has unveiled the world’s first rock throwing machine which promises to help athletes improve their sweeping. Global’s Mitch Rosset reports. Manitoba curling club builds world’s first rock throwing machine <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3816580/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3816580/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3816580/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/1015/503/MORRIS_CURLING_MACHINE__TOR1BB07_tnb_1.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?