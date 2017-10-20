Global News Morning Winnipeg
October 20 2017 11:23am
03:45

A one-man circus show comes to Winnipeg

Circus trained Jamie Adkins is in Winnipeg with his one-man show at the Manitoba Theatre for Young People. Artistic Director Pablo Felices-Luna invites the public to see ‘Circus Incognitus’ for themselves.

