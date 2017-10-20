Global News Morning Edmonton
October 20 2017 9:33am
02:14

The Dungarees doing another 24-hour music marathon fundraiser

After raising $15,000 for the Alberta Cancer Foundation last year, Edmonton band The Dungarees are at it again. Artists Kiron Jhass and James Murdock explain why it’s important to them.

