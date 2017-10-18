Global News at 5:30 Montreal
October 18 2017 5:47pm
01:59

Montreal elections 2017: Baie d’Urfé resident wants sound wall

A Baie d’Urfé resident has put a sign on his yard demanding that an ecological sound barrier be put up east and west of Morgan Boulevard. Global’s Gloria Henriquez finds out why.

