Global News at 6 Regina
October 17 2017 9:57pm
01:52

Regina experts weigh-in on how to help prevent others from having to say “me too”

Tue, Oct 17: Community workers, educators, and law enforcement all weigh in on “me too” and share how they can help sexual assault survivors. David Baxter has more.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home