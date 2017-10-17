Global News Morning Montreal October 17 2017 9:01am 03:55 Healing tattoos for breast cancer survivors P.Ink Day founder Karen Malkin Lazarovitz joins Global’s Laura Casella to talk about P. Ink Day, when volunteer artists give healing tattoos to breast cancer survivors. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3807818/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3807818/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3807818/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/181/171/GQNM10172017INTERV3_tnb_4.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?