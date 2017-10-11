The Morning Show October 11 2017 10:35am 05:14 Canada’s most eligible bachelor on The Morning Show The star of the new season of the Bachelor Canada, Chris Leroux, along with host Noah Cappe, stopped by the show to reveal what he really thinks about women vying for his love. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3796670/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3796670/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3796670/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/396/391/TMS_BACHELOR_CANADA_848x480_1069865027784.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?