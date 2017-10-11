The Morning Show October 11 2017 10:16am 04:32 Robbie Robertson tells all in new memoir ‘Testimony’ Canadian icon and Rock’n’Roll legend, Robbie Robertson tells his own story of the band that changed music history, and his extraordinary personal journey on The Morning Show. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3796613/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3796613/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3796613/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/382/726/TMS_ROBBIE_ROBERTSON_OCT_11_848x480_1069847107753.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?