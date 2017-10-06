The Morning Show October 6 2017 10:11am 03:37 A sequel 35 years in the making hits theatres this weekend The wait is finally over– the Sequel to Blade Runner hits the big screen this weekend. Was it worth the wait? Vicky Sparks dishes on whether you should See it or Skip it. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3789246/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3789246/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3789246/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/146/771/TMS_SEE_IT_OR_SKIP_IT_OCT_6_848x480_1064229955994.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?