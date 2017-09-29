Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 29 2017 6:40pm
01:45

Nuit Blanche to bring 350 artists to Toronto

Fri, Sep 29: Nuit Blanche 2017 is about to transform Toronto into an artists’ playground. The free event start at sunset Saturday. Ashley Molnar reports.

