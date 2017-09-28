Children’s Wish Foundation Heroes Challenge 2017

Global News Meteorologists Anthony Farnell and Ross Hull joined forces with 102.1 the Edge’s afternoon host, Fearless Fred in support of the Children’s Wish Foundation and a very special girl named Poet. Take a look at how well the team of Corus employees fared through one of the obstacle courses and other challenges. Everyone’s favourite furry friend, Storm the Weather Dog, also came out to show his support. This was in support of Canadian children between the ages of 3 and 17 who are diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and raises money to grant them wishes.