Global News at Noon Toronto September 22 2017 12:37pm 02:19 iPhone8 and iPhone8 plus hit store shelves in Toronto The latest edition of the iPhone has been released in Toronto. The new Apple Watch and Apple TV 4K are also on sale but the iPhoneX won’t be on sale until November. Marianne Dimain has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3763393/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3763393/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3763393/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/444/955/IPHONE_8_(DIMAIN)_SEPT_22_848x480_1052737091634.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?