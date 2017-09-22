Global News at Noon Toronto
September 22 2017 12:37pm
02:19

iPhone8 and iPhone8 plus hit store shelves in Toronto

The latest edition of the iPhone has been released in Toronto. The new Apple Watch and Apple TV 4K are also on sale but the iPhoneX won’t be on sale until November. Marianne Dimain has more.

