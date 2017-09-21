Global News At 6 Lehtbridge
September 21 2017 9:40pm
01:41

Should more women be running for office in Lethbridge?

Women hold about 26 per cent of elected seats in Lethbridge municipal politics. But as Joe Scarpelli reports, eight candidate hopefuls in the city, are hoping to up that average.

