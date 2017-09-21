Global News at 5:30 Toronto September 21 2017 7:06pm 01:33 Stolen artwork returned by thief Thu, Sep 21: A Toronto artist has his work back. The painting of Justin Bieber riddled with bullet holes was stolen during TIFF at Campbell House. The suspect returned it after an apology. Ashley Molnar reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3762271/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3762271/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3762271/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/928/915/GTNH09212017_Molnar_tnb_1.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?