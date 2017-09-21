Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 21 2017 7:06pm
01:33

Stolen artwork returned by thief

Thu, Sep 21: A Toronto artist has his work back. The painting of Justin Bieber riddled with bullet holes was stolen during TIFF at Campbell House. The suspect returned it after an apology. Ashley Molnar reports.

