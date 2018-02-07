Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, February 07, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

A weather system embedded in the northwesterly flow will spread rain and snow to our region today and tomorrow.

Areas closest to the border will see mixed precipitation changing to rain in the afternoon when freezing levels rise.

The central and northern regions will see a better chance of the snow sticking around longer with cooler temperatures.

Brighter and drier conditions are on deck on Friday when the northwesterly flow taps into drier air.

Today’s daytime high range: 0 to +5C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla