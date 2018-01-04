Okanagan forecast

Thursday, January 04, 2018

Weather forecast update at 4:35pm:

A more dynamic and active weather pattern is expected through the weekend and into next week as multiple waves of moisture will cross our inland regions.

Precipitation type will be mostly flurries or snow in the valleys. However because we have cold air at the surface with warm air riding over the region, areas to the west of the Okanagan including the mountain passes will see a risk of freezing rain.