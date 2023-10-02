More than 100 Quebec long-term care homes grappling with COVID-19 outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

More than 100 long-term care homes across the province are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, defined as two or more cases, a spokesperson for Quebec’s Department of Health and Social Services told Global News.

Maimonides Geriatric Centre — which was hit hard during the first wave of the pandemic — is grappling with an outbreak on several of its floors. Currently, eight residents have COVID-19 in the centre.

A family member of a long-term care resident contacted Global News, explaining she was disappointed masks were not mandatory throughout the whole facility, and she worries many seniors have not had COVID-19 booster shots in one year.

A spokesperson for the CIUSS West Central Montreal told Global News in a statement that people affected by COVID-19 are being isolated.

“As per infection control guidelines, the COVID-positive residents remain in their rooms,” Carl Thériault said. “Anyone entering a resident’s room on the unit must follow the protective equipment guidelines indicated on the door and all other residents are being closely monitored for symptoms. We are starting the fall flu and COVID (vaccination) campaign later this week across all our long-term care centers. ”

Employees say masks are only necessary on floors with COVID-19 outbreaks.

“Are people wearing masks inside? On the units that are affected. Other than that if you want to wear it, you wear it,” said Leon Mayers, the CSN union president for the CIUSSS Centre West.

While some family members worry for their loved ones, employees say it’s business as usual.

“If things are not being handled properly, the employees usually come to the union to complain, and so far no one has come to the union office to complain about the (COVID-19) protocol,” Mayers said.

Recently, the MUHC and CHUM hospitals brought back masking requirements for health-care workers.

Many experts believe masks should be worn in long-term care homes.

“It is a cheap and literally risk-free way of reducing the transmission of respiratory viruses, so I highly suspect as we get into the fall and winter, I suspect you will see more health-care facilities mandating this,” cardiologist Christopher Labos said.

Labos adds that everyone should think about getting an updated COVID-19 vaccine alongside their annual flu vaccine.

The province begins its fall COVID-19 and flu vaccination campaign Oct. 10.