Crime

Toronto man charged with 1st-degree murder in fatal College and Spadina shooting

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 2, 2023 12:46 pm
Man dead following early morning downtown shooting in Toronto
WATCH: A man in his 40s is dead after a shooting, police say. It happened near College Street and Spadina Avenue in Toronto. Brittany Rosen has the latest on the investigation – Aug 21, 2023
Toronto police say a man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting in the downtown area in August.

Police said the shooting happened on Aug. 21, just before 5 a.m.

Investigators said there was an argument involving several men when a gun was fired.

Oluwatobi (Tobi) Alaga, 41, was struck by the gunfire, police said. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died a short time after arriving, police said.

In an update on Monday, police said 26-year-old Carlos Swaby-Palacios was arrested on Sept. 30 at a home in Innisfil with assistance from OPP and South Simcoe Police.

He is charged with first-degree murder.

