QEII closed after pedestrian hit, killed south of Edmonton

One person has died after they were hit by a car on the QEII near Edmonton, according to Leduc RCMP.

Monday morning, police said officers were at the scene of a collision in the northbound lanes of the highway near Township Road 492.

“Highway 2 northbound will be closed to the public between Township Roads 490 and 492 while the investigation takes place,” police said.

“The public is asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.”

The closure is about five kilometres south of Leduc.

Police did not provide the age or gender of the person who died early Monday. They said an update would come when the highway reopens.

Update: NB QEII at TwpRd 492, south of Leduc – remains CLOSED for collision investigation. NB traffic being detoured at TwpRd 490 to Hwy2A. (8:53am) #ABRoads #yegtraffic https://t.co/vFO7CPLr03 — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) October 2, 2023

