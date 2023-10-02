Winnnipeg Jets trim training camp roster by three

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets are another step closer to finalizing their opening-night roster.

The team announced Monday morning that it has reduced its training camp roster by three more players, ahead of a preseason tilt against the Calgary Flames.

Forwards Wyatt Bongiovanni and Chaz Lucius have been assigned to the Manitoba Moose, while the Jets’ 2023 first-round draft pick, Colby Barlow, is headed back to the Owen Sound Attack of the OHL.

After Monday’s cuts, as well as more roster reductions last week, the Jets currently have 18 forwards, 11 defencemen and three goalies in training camp.