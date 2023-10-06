Menu

Consumer

What’s open and closed in Peterborough for Thanksgiving weekend

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 8:59 am
Click to play video: 'Thanksgiving dinner will cost you more this year'
Thanksgiving dinner will cost you more this year
Thanksgiving will cost you more this year as turkeys are about 18 per cent more expensive than last year. As Sarah Offin reports, many are simply grateful for a hearty meal.
Thanksgiving is Monday, Oct. 9. Here’s a look at which businesses and services will be open and which will be closed in Peterborough, Ont., this Thanksgiving weekend:

Municipal/provincial services

City hall: Closed Monday. Online services are available at www.peterborough.ca.

City child-care services: City-operated sites will all be closed Monday.

Social services (178 Charlotte St.): Office closed on Monday; emergency shelters open, call 705-926-0096.

Garbage, recycling, green waste collection: No change to curbside collection on Monday.

Bensfort Road landfill site (1260 Bensfort Rd.): Closed Sunday and Monday. Open Saturday 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Recycling drop-off depot (390 Pido Rd.): Open daily 24 hours.

Hazardous and electronic waste depot (400 Pido Rd.): Closed Sunday and Monday. Open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Peterborough Airport: Open Monday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Also open Friday to Sunday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Peterborough Transit: Operating on a holiday service schedule on Monday, Oct. 10. Visit www.peterborough.ca/transit or call 705-745-0525 for detailed schedules.

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.): Closed on Monday. Open Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information and digital resources are online at www.ptbolibrary.ca.

Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed Monday. Fine payments can be made online at www.peterborough.ca/POA.

Peterborough Public Health (185 King St.): Closed for the weekend and Monday. In an emergency, call on-call staff at 705-743-1000.

Public works: Phone line available 24 hours a day at 705-745-1386.

Trent University Bata Library: Closed Monday. Open Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to noon.

Banks: All closed.

In Good Nutrition offers tips to make Thanksgiving a little healthier

Recreation/Attractions

Arenas:

  • Peterborough Memorial Centre and Kinsmen Arena: Both closed Monday.
  • Healthy Planet Arena: Open Monday noon to 10 p.m. for ice rentals booked in advance. A public skate is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Arena division customer service is open noon to 3 p.m.
  • Recreation facility booking office closed Friday to Monday. Reopens at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Closed on Monday. Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Closed to the public as preparations continue for the move to a new waterfront location on Little Lake.

Peterborough Marina: Open Monday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. which will be the final day of marina operations for the 2023 season. For more details, phone 705-742-005 or email marina@peterborough.ca.

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Open Monday noon to 5 p.m. Also open Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and  Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre: Open Monday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also open Friday 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Peterborough YMCA: Closed Monday; open Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (lap pool on the weekend opens at 8 a.m.)

Riverview Park and Zoo: Open daily from 8:30 a.m. until dusk. Miniature train ride and splash pad are both closed for the season. Snack bar is open on the weekend from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Trent-Severn Waterway: Open Monday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Also open on Friday 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Trent University Athletics Centre: Open Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (group fitness classes are not scheduled). Also open Friday 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Alcohol/grocery/shopping

The Beer Store: All stores will be closed on Monday.

Other weekend hours:

  • 1900 Lansdowne St. W.: Open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • 570 Lansdowne St. W.: Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
  • 139 George St. N. (Market Plaza): Open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.
  • 1154 Chemong Rd. (Portage Place): Open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

LCBO: All stores will be closed on Monday.

Other weekend hours:

  • 196 Sherbrooke St.: Open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • 1154 Chemong Rd. (Portage Place): Both open Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • 400 Lansdowne St. E. (Willowcreek Plaza): Open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • 879 Lansdowne St. W.: Open Friday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Costco (485 The Parkway): Closed on Monday; open Friday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Foodland (760 Sherbrooke St. and 142 Hunter St. E.): Both closed Monday; Sherbrooke open Friday to Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Hunter open Friday to Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

FreshCo. (950 Lansdowne St. W. and 181 Brock St.): Both closed on Monday; Brock Street store open Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Lansdowne store open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Your Money: Thanksgiving Budgeting Advice

Lansdowne Place: Closed on Monday; open Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No Frills (Greg’s No Frills, 230 George St. N. and Chub and Nikki’s No Frills, 1866 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed Monday; both open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Metro Peterborough (1154 Chemong Rd.): Closed on Monday; open Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Morello’s Independent Grocer: Closed on Monday; open Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Closed Monday; open Friday 8 a.m. to 9 .m.,  Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.): Both closed on Monday; both open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed on Monday; both stores open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Thanksgiving simplified with Laura Keogh

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

