What’s open and closed in Peterborough for Thanksgiving weekend

Thanksgiving is Monday, Oct. 9. Here’s a look at which businesses and services will be open and which will be closed in Peterborough, Ont., this Thanksgiving weekend:

Municipal/provincial services

City hall: Closed Monday. Online services are available at www.peterborough.ca.

City child-care services: City-operated sites will all be closed Monday.

Social services (178 Charlotte St.): Office closed on Monday; emergency shelters open, call 705-926-0096.

Garbage, recycling, green waste collection: No change to curbside collection on Monday.

Bensfort Road landfill site (1260 Bensfort Rd.): Closed Sunday and Monday. Open Saturday 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Recycling drop-off depot (390 Pido Rd.): Open daily 24 hours.

Hazardous and electronic waste depot (400 Pido Rd.): Closed Sunday and Monday. Open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Peterborough Airport: Open Monday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Also open Friday to Sunday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Peterborough Transit: Operating on a holiday service schedule on Monday, Oct. 10. Visit www.peterborough.ca/transit or call 705-745-0525 for detailed schedules.

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.): Closed on Monday. Open Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information and digital resources are online at www.ptbolibrary.ca.

Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed Monday. Fine payments can be made online at www.peterborough.ca/POA.

Peterborough Public Health (185 King St.): Closed for the weekend and Monday. In an emergency, call on-call staff at 705-743-1000.

Public works: Phone line available 24 hours a day at 705-745-1386.

Trent University Bata Library: Closed Monday. Open Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to noon.

Banks: All closed.

Recreation/Attractions

Arenas:

Peterborough Memorial Centre and Kinsmen Arena: Both closed Monday.

Healthy Planet Arena: Open Monday noon to 10 p.m. for ice rentals booked in advance. A public skate is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Arena division customer service is open noon to 3 p.m.

Recreation facility booking office closed Friday to Monday. Reopens at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Closed on Monday. Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Closed to the public as preparations continue for the move to a new waterfront location on Little Lake.

Peterborough Marina: Open Monday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. which will be the final day of marina operations for the 2023 season. For more details, phone 705-742-005 or email marina@peterborough.ca.

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Open Monday noon to 5 p.m. Also open Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre: Open Monday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also open Friday 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Peterborough YMCA: Closed Monday; open Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (lap pool on the weekend opens at 8 a.m.)

Riverview Park and Zoo: Open daily from 8:30 a.m. until dusk. Miniature train ride and splash pad are both closed for the season. Snack bar is open on the weekend from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Trent-Severn Waterway: Open Monday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Also open on Friday 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Trent University Athletics Centre: Open Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (group fitness classes are not scheduled). Also open Friday 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Alcohol/grocery/shopping

The Beer Store: All stores will be closed on Monday.

Other weekend hours:

1900 Lansdowne St. W.: Open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

570 Lansdowne St. W.: Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

139 George St. N. (Market Plaza): Open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

1154 Chemong Rd. (Portage Place): Open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

LCBO: All stores will be closed on Monday.

Other weekend hours:

196 Sherbrooke St.: Open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1154 Chemong Rd. (Portage Place): Both open Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

400 Lansdowne St. E. (Willowcreek Plaza): Open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

879 Lansdowne St. W.: Open Friday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Costco (485 The Parkway): Closed on Monday; open Friday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Foodland (760 Sherbrooke St. and 142 Hunter St. E.): Both closed Monday; Sherbrooke open Friday to Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Hunter open Friday to Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

FreshCo. (950 Lansdowne St. W. and 181 Brock St.): Both closed on Monday; Brock Street store open Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Lansdowne store open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lansdowne Place: Closed on Monday; open Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No Frills (Greg’s No Frills, 230 George St. N. and Chub and Nikki’s No Frills, 1866 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed Monday; both open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Metro Peterborough (1154 Chemong Rd.): Closed on Monday; open Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Morello’s Independent Grocer: Closed on Monday; open Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Closed Monday; open Friday 8 a.m. to 9 .m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.): Both closed on Monday; both open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed on Monday; both stores open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.