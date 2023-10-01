Menu

2021 Death of Regina man deemed homocide; charges laid against 18-year-old

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted October 1, 2023 6:57 pm
A Regina Police shoulder patch. View image in full screen
An 18 year old Regina male has been charged with manslaughter. File / Global News
An 18-year-old Regina man has been charged with manslaughter and failure to stop after an accident that resulted in death, and a two-year investigation into it..

Reginal police were dispatched to the east alley of the 800 block of Queen Street for a report of an injured male, on July 24, 2021.

EMS also attended to the call and pronounced the 53 year-old male, Lionel Gray Schaeffer, deceased at the scene. Schaeffer’s death was later deemed a homicide by investigators.

The accused male was a youth at the time of the offence, and therefore cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice act.

The 18-year-old was arrested on Sept. 29, 2023. He will appear in Provincial Youth Court on Oct 2.

