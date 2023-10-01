Menu

Politics

Ontario minimum wage rises to $16.55 an hour; advocates say still not a living wage

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2023 3:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Mixed reaction to Ontario minimum wage increase'
Mixed reaction to Ontario minimum wage increase
With Ontario’s minimum wage increasing to $16.55 in October, small business advocates are warning the province the wages could impact bottom lines, while others believe the increase isn’t enough to combat inflation. Global’s Colin D’Mello reports – Mar 31, 2023
Ontario’s minimum wage rises today to $16.55 an hour.

The increase is tied to inflation, and is up 6.8 per cent from the previous rate of $15.50 an hour.

The province first announced the increase in March, in order to give businesses time to plan.

Labour advocates and opposition critics have said Ontario should introduce a $20 minimum wage.

The Ontario Living Wage Network says a living wage in the Greater Toronto Area is around $23 an hour.

The Progressive Conservatives cancelled a planned minimum wage increase from $14 to $15 per hour after they took office in 2018, then raised it to $15 in January of last year and tied later increases to inflation.

