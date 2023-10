See more sharing options

A 29-year-old person from West Elgin, Ont., was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Elgin County.

OPP officers responded to the crash report around 11:30 p.m. and found that a car had rolled over at the intersection of Furnival Road and Johnston Line in West Elgin.

The person who was killed in the accident was pronounced dead at the crash site. Police said they will be releasing their identity,

A section of Furnival Road was closed but has since reopened.