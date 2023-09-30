Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted September 30, 2023 8:07 pm
Edmonton marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at Kinsmen Park. View image in full screen
Edmonton marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at Kinsmen Park. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Events were held across Edmonton to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with thousands draped in orange as a symbol of remembrance for the children who never returned and survivors of residential schools.

A wave of orange swept through the city in a show of solidarity, while flags were at half-mast. Residents found a way to mark the day and take another step towards reconciliation, including events at Fort Edmonton Park and the Telus World of Science and an Orange Shirt Day run at Kinsmen Park.

The idea for the run came after the 215 unmarked graves were found in Kamloops.

“Our community was experiencing a lot of grief and we were looking for ways to come together for community so we could help one another. To me running is sacred, it is ceremony it is healing,” said Anita Cardinal, director of the Orange Shirt Day run.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'kihcihkaw askî marks its 1st National Day for Truth and Reconciliation'
kihcihkaw askî marks its 1st National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Many who were participating in the event were doing it for more than themselves.

“I’m walking for my dad. I’m walking for my mom and those before us, our ancestors to remember the hardships that were imposed on us through colonization,” said Sharlene Alook.

Survivors of residential schools in our country also took part, including Terry Lusty who was taken away in southern Manitoba when he was only three years old.

“I was in for nine years, 365 days of the year, I never ever had somebody come to visit me like some of the others did, who had parents or guardians. It’s not a way for a child to have to grow up,” said Lusty.

Click to play video: 'Hundreds gather in Fort Calgary to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation'
Hundreds gather in Fort Calgary to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Still living with the trauma and physical injuries from his time there, Lusty is spreading the importance of reconciliation.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“It does my heart good to see the support coming in the way of runners and even people coming here that don’t run, that are here just as support for us, thank you. We thank you for that,” said Lusty.

The run at Kinsmen Park has doubled in size since 2020, and now encompasses many other activities.  Cardinal appreciates the support for the run, however says reconciliation happens more than on September 30th.

“Remembering that you don’t just wear the orange shirt one day, you don’t just practice reconciliation in one day. We practice it everyday and that means learning and growing, amplifying and centreing indigenous voices in any way that you can,” Cardinal said. “Reconciliation is not an end goal. It’s a journey, an on-going journey of learning truth together.”

Click to play video: 'Reflecting on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation'
Reflecting on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

The event featured an apple dance and they also gave away trees and teddy bears, which is something that Alook holds close to her heart.

Story continues below advertisement

“This bear really symbolizes the kids that have passed on didn’t have that opportunity to be children and many of them were forced out of their mothers arms,” she said.

 

More on Canada
IndigenousEdmontonResidential SchoolsTruth and ReconciliationNational Day for Truth and ReconciliationOrange Shirt DayKinsmen Park
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices