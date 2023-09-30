Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Perspectives

As Nisga’a memorial totem pole returned home, sights turn to other artifacts

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 30, 2023 5:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Nisga’a Nation totem pole returns to B.C. from Scotland'
Nisga’a Nation totem pole returns to B.C. from Scotland
A totem pole that was taken from B.C.'s Nisga'a Nation nearly a century ago has come home, in an emotional and historic ceremony in Northwest B.C. Christa Dao reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Following the historic and emotional day of the grand return of the Nisga’a nation memorial totem, preparations are now underway to erect it inside the Nisga’a Museum.

“There was a lot of work to prepare to have that many visitors to the museum and we are delighted it went so smoothly. There is still lots of work to be done,” said Theresa Schober, Nisga’a Museum’s director and curator.

On Saturday, crews were hard at work removing the cradle that protected the memorial totem pole while in transit. They will also be installing the new mounting system meant to hold the memorial totem pole in place inside the museum. The process will take several days.

The memorial totem pole was taken without the community’s consent nearly a century ago.

Sigidimnaḵ’ Nox̱s Ts’aawit (Amy Parent), Simon Fraser University Indigenous Governance and Education’s Canada Research Chair, said with the pole returned to its rightful home, attention is now being turned to other Indigenous artifacts.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are so many more of our cultural belongings and cultural treasures that are out there. We would really appreciate having museums contact us instead of us contacting them,” Parent said. “But it isn’t just us. It is Indigenous peoples around the world that are still needing to reclaim and go through these fairly colonial processes to have these belongings returned to them.”

Trending Now

Parent sees the return of the pole as a major step forward in reconciliation and relations.

“(This) has really shown us what reconciliation can really mean,” she told Global News. “(I am) feeling a deep sense of relief and peace in my heart for all the good relations that helped us get here. With each success, and the huge precedent that we set with our rematriation, it opens the doors for other Indigenous Peoples and we are really encouraging museums to do the right thing.”

More on Canada
BC First Nationstruth and reconciliation dayNisga'a NationNisga'aBC totem poleIndigenous in BCMemorial totem pole returnedNisga’a Museum
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices