Battle of undefeated teams in the OUA lives up to the hype

The Western Mustang football team fought their way to a 21-10 road victory over the Windsor Lancers on Saturday afternoon to improve to a perfect 6-0 on the season.

Going into their game the Mustangs and the Lancers accounted for two of the top defences in the Ontario Universities Athletics Association (OUA) and that was on full display all day at Alumni Stadium in Windsor, Ont.

Exactly one offensive touchdown was scored in the game and it didn’t happen until almost halfway through the fourth quarter when Western quarterback Evan Hillock found Seth Robertson for a 30-yard completion and Robertson’s OUA-leading eighth TD of the season.

The touchdown put the Mustangs ahead 15-10. Western only added to their lead from there.

The first half of the game featured a field goal by each team, a conceded safety by Windsor and a 75-yard punt return touchdown by Javonni Cunnigham of the Lancers.

Outside of that there was a whole lot of bending without breaking on the defensive side of the ball.

Mustang kicker Brian Garrity booted four field goals on the afternoon.

Garrity hit from 48 yards twice and from 37 and 18 yards as well. His only miss was strking the right upright on Western’s opening drive of the game.

Hillock finished 21-for-28 on the day and threw for 248 yards.

The third-year pivot now has 16 touchdown passes and just one interception on the season.

Hillock’s ability to get the ball out of his hands quickly was instrumental in avoiding the Lancers pass rush which led the OUA in sacks this year. Hillock was sacked twice on the day.

Mustang running back Keon Edwards rushed for 80 yards on 11 carries

Keanu Yazbeck gained 24 yards on eight rushes.

Western’s Jackson Findlay had a huge statistical day on defence as he intercepted Windsor quarterback Danny Skelton twice and sacked him once.

The Mustangs now enter their bye week and will host U of T on Oct. 14 at Western Alumni Stadium.

Western is the only 6-0 team in the OUA. The only other undefeated team is the Laurier Golden Hawks at 5-0 who had their bye week this week.

Laurier is quarterbacked by Londoner Taylor Elgersma.

The Mustangs and Golden Hawks will meet on the final week of the regular season.