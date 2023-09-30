Motorcyclist critically injured in northwest Toronto collision

See more sharing options

A 28-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital with critical injuries following a two-vehicle collision in northwest Toronto late Friday night.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Finch Avenue West around 11 p.m. Sept. 29 for reports of a crash between a dirt bike and a Ford F-150.

Investigators believe the vehicles were traveling towards each other on Islington with the Ford F-150 headed northbound and the dirt bike moving southbound.

Police say the vehicles collided with one another near Finch Avenue West.

The driver of the bike was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic Services are investigating the incident. Police ask anyone with security or dash camera footage to come forward.