Canada

City confirms Regina heritage building fire was deliberately set

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 8:31 pm
City confirms Regina heritage building fire was deliberately set - image View image in full screen
Global News
An investigation into the fire at a Regina heritage building has confirmed that the fire was deliberately set, according to the City of Regina.

The blaze started inside the main entrance of the building on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Crews were forced to take a defensive approach to fighting the fire because the building was too unstable to enter.

The building was vacant at the time of the fire.

The building is now set for demolition, but Regina police will continue to investigate the situation.

