Investigation ongoing into drive-by shooting at Manitoba First Nation, say RCMP

RCMP officers are investigating what they believe is a drive-by shooting in Lake St. Martin First Nation.

Officers with the Gypsumville branch responded to a report of two individuals shot in the community, on Sept. 29 at approx. 4:10 a.m. They arrived at a residence on Chief Road to find two male victims with non-life-threatening injuries. A 31-year-old man was transported to hospital in Winnipeg and a 34-year-old was treated and released at the scene.

Investigators said they believe the two were targeted in a drive-by shooting with at a residence on Memorial Crescent in the First Nation community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gypsumville RCMP at 204-659-5224, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.