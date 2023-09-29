Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Bridgenorth man struck by $433K Lightning lotto jackpot: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 4:14 pm
A man from Bridgenorth, Ont., claimed over $430,000 in the OLG's Lightning lottery. View image in full screen
A man from Bridgenorth, Ont., claimed over $430,000 in the OLG's Lightning lottery. OLG
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man from the village of Bridgenorth, Ont., scored over $433,000 after being struck by OLG’s Lightning lottery.

According to the OLG, Kenneth Clute won $433,961.90 in the Lighting Lotto jackpot on Aug. 16 after matching all five numbers in any line on the ticket.

The top prize starts at $125,000 and accumulates with ticket sales until won.

Trending Now

Clute’s winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Ward Street in Bridgenorth, located about 20 kilometres north of Peterborough.

More on Lifestyle
OlgLottery WinnerLottery winBridgenorthLightning LottoBridgenorth OntarioBridgenorth lottery winner
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices