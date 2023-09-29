Bridgenorth man struck by $433K Lightning lotto jackpot: OLG

A man from the village of Bridgenorth, Ont., scored over $433,000 after being struck by OLG’s Lightning lottery.
According to the OLG, Kenneth Clute won $433,961.90 in the Lighting Lotto jackpot on Aug. 16 after matching all five numbers in any line on the ticket.
The top prize starts at $125,000 and accumulates with ticket sales until won.
Trending Now
Clute’s winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Ward Street in Bridgenorth, located about 20 kilometres north of Peterborough.
More on Lifestyle
Comments