Sports car clocked at nearly 200 km/h on highway northeast of Edmonton: RCMP

A young driver was arrested and charged after a sports car was recorded going nearly twice the speed limit on a highway in Sturgeon County Thursday night.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said it happened on Highway 15 near the Old Fort Trail, about 10 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

An officer spotted a white Toyota GR86 travelling at an extremely high rate of speed around 6:15 p.m. and RCMP said traffic was heavy, given the time of day.

A laser radar calculated the vehicle’s speed at 197 km/h in the 100 km/h zone, police said.

A 20-year-old man from Fort Saskatchewan was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

According to the Alberta government, drivers caught speeding 51 km/h or more over the speed limit are hit with six demerit points and must make a mandatory court appearance. Fines are at the discretion of the court.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are reminding drivers to obey the speed limit and to call 911 to report dangerous driving in progress.