Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Sports car clocked at nearly 200 km/h on highway northeast of Edmonton: RCMP

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 4:04 pm
An RCMP officer spotted a white Toyota GR86 sports car travelling at an extremely high rate of speed on Highway 15 near the Old Fort Trail on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
An RCMP officer spotted a white Toyota GR86 sports car travelling at an extremely high rate of speed on Highway 15 near the Old Fort Trail on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Supplied by RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A young driver was arrested and charged after a sports car was recorded going nearly twice the speed limit on a highway in Sturgeon County Thursday night.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said it happened on Highway 15 near the Old Fort Trail, about 10 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

An officer spotted a white Toyota GR86 travelling at an extremely high rate of speed around 6:15 p.m. and RCMP said traffic was heavy, given the time of day.

A laser radar calculated the vehicle’s speed at 197 km/h in the 100 km/h zone, police said.

A 20-year-old man from Fort Saskatchewan was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Trending Now

According to the Alberta government, drivers caught speeding 51 km/h or more over the speed limit are hit with six demerit points and must make a mandatory court appearance. Fines are at the discretion of the court.

Story continues below advertisement

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are reminding drivers to obey the speed limit and to call 911 to report dangerous driving in progress.

More on Canada
SpeedingAlberta roadsDangerous DrivingFort SaskatchewanHighway 15Sturgeon Countyfort saskatchewan rcmpAlberta SpeedingHighway 15 Alberta
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices