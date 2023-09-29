Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Teenager killed in collision near Dugald, Man.; investigation continues

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 3:09 pm
Beausejour and Oakbank RCMP officers are investigating a pedestrian-vehicle collision that left one person dead, on Sept. 28, just outside the Manitoban community of Dugald. View image in full screen
Beausejour and Oakbank RCMP officers are investigating a pedestrian-vehicle collision that left one person dead, on Sept. 28, just outside the Manitoban community of Dugald. RCMP
A teenage girl is dead after being hit by a pickup truck on Highway 15, east of the community of Dugald, Man.

Oakbank/Beausejour RCMP officers attended the scene of a vehicle-pedestrian collision on the highway on Sept. 28 at approx. 1:50 a.m. They said a 31-year-old male driver from the RM of Whitemouth was driving eastbound when he collided with something on the highway. Discovering that he had hit a person, the driver called 9-1-1 and provided medical assistance until emergency medical services arrived.

The victim is described as 14- to 15-years-old, five-feet and six-inches tall, and weighing approximatly 45 kilograms (100 pounds). She is yet to be identified but police noted that she was found with significant injuries that may not be related to the collision.

The girl was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy is being conducted to confirm the cause of death.

Story continues below advertisement

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3391, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

