Teenager killed in collision near Dugald, Man.; investigation continues

A teenage girl is dead after being hit by a pickup truck on Highway 15, east of the community of Dugald, Man.

Oakbank/Beausejour RCMP officers attended the scene of a vehicle-pedestrian collision on the highway on Sept. 28 at approx. 1:50 a.m. They said a 31-year-old male driver from the RM of Whitemouth was driving eastbound when he collided with something on the highway. Discovering that he had hit a person, the driver called 9-1-1 and provided medical assistance until emergency medical services arrived.

The victim is described as 14- to 15-years-old, five-feet and six-inches tall, and weighing approximatly 45 kilograms (100 pounds). She is yet to be identified but police noted that she was found with significant injuries that may not be related to the collision.

The girl was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy is being conducted to confirm the cause of death.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3391, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.