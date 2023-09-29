$14M for ‘better access to nutritious food’: B.C. food security investment 

Send this page to someone via email

Those living on low incomes and who may be struggling to put food on the table will have better access to nutritious food, according to the B.C. government.

The province announced on Thursday it is allocating $14 million to the Critical Food Infrastructure Fund for local community organizations.

“We all want people to have the support and services they need to get healthy, nutritious food on the table,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

“We are acting on what we’ve heard from many communities and organizations, that they need better infrastructure to be able to get fresh food to people in need when grocery stores donate their extra food.”

The Critical Food Infrastructure Fund, administered by United Way British Columbia, will provide grants to food infrastructure projects from local organizations to increase their capacity.

Charitable organizations, including non-profit groups, social enterprises, co-operatives, Indigenous organizations and First Nations, can apply for $5,000 to $100,000 in funding.

Applications for funding are open until Nov. 20, 2023.

Organizations that run infrastructure like warehouse storage, refrigerated food transport vehicles, and equipment to reserve and process food are eligible for funding.

“Every community in our province has unique food needs,” said Kim Winchell, provincial director, community impact and investment, at United Way British Columbia.

“By supporting community-led infrastructure projects to increase year-round access and availability of nourishing and culturally appropriate foods, we can help communities become more resilient and ensure vulnerable children and families have the food they need when they need it.”

The province said food insecurity has increased for British Columbians due to rising global inflation, supply-chain issues and climate emergencies that interrupt food supply.

This investment addresses the diverse challenges faced by local community groups and First Nations, strengthening food security for everyone, according to the province.

Just three days ago, British Columbia was given a D+ on Food Banks Canada’s first Poverty Report Card, assessing each province’s poverty reduction efforts, compared with one another. Factors considered include various measurements and experiences of poverty, standard of living, and government progress on passing anti-poverty legislation.

“An overall lack of action on affordable housing, and improving social assistance lies at the heart of Canada’s growing struggle with poverty and food insecurity,” said Phil Ozga, Food Banks Canada’s chief network and government relations officer, in a Tuesday news release.

“All governments must find a new sense of urgency and act together to combat this issue.”

Food Banks Canada surveyed 4,292 adult Canadians as part of its study, including 370 British Columbians, between March and April of this year.

Of the B.C. residents, 39.1 per cent said they spent more than 30 per cent of their income on housing, and 27.6 per cent had an inadequate standard of living, meaning they could not afford two or more items from a list that included seasonal clothing, food, bills, electrical goods, home heating or cooling options, replacements for broken items, and more.

Dan Huang-Taylor, Food Banks B.C. director, said he wasn’t surprised by the findings, which paint a “bleak picture.”

“We know how unaffordable it is for many in the province and this is based on what we’re seeing and hearing at the food banks in B.C.,” he told Global News. “The housing that is available is clearly out of reach to so many in the province.

“It’s just a very challenging time for people, when we think about inflation … and how close people are already living to the poverty line.”

— with files from Cassidy Mosconi