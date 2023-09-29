How to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Barrie and Simcoe County

Send this page to someone via email

On Saturday, Sept. 30, Canada will mark the third National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to recognize the impact of residential schools.

Those in Barrie and Simcoe County, Ont., have several options to mark the day.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was started in 2021 after the discovery of unmarked graves at former Indian residential schools and provides the public with the opportunity to learn about the stories of the First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples and the ongoing legacy of residential schools.

The day is also known as Orange Shirt Day, where people are encouraged to wear an orange shirt to honour the children who survived Indian residential schools and remember those who did not.

More than 150,000 First Nations, Inuit and Métis children from across the country were forced to attend residential schools.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission that investigated the residential school system and its legacy estimated around 6,000 Indigenous children died at the federally funded institutions. The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation maintains a student memorial register with more than 4,000 recorded names. Many experts believe the actual number to be much higher.

What is happening in Barrie

The Mamaway Wiidokdaadwin Primary Care Team of the Barrie Area Native Advisory Circle, the Barrie Native Friendship Centre, Red Quills, the City of Barrie and the Barrie Public Library have organized several events. Opportunities for the Barrie community are as follows:

Open House and Family Activities

City Hall Rotunda at 70 Collier St. on Sept. 29 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Learn more about the Indigenous organizations in the area. Family activities provided by the Barrie Public Library will include a story walk of The Orange Shirt Story by Phyllis Webstad, an orange shirt flag craft station and Every Child Matters button-making.

Flag Raising and Awareness Walk

City Hall Courtyard, 70 Collier St. on Sept. 29 at 4 p.m.

The Every Child Matters flag will be raised at city hall. Show your support, wear orange and walk with the Indigenous community to honour all who have been impacted by residential schools. Immediately following the flag raising, the walk will start from the courtyard and proceed around the block and back along the sidewalks. Suitable for all ages.

Sacred Fire and Sharing Circle Spirit Catcher

25 Simcoe St. on Sept. 30, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Sacred Fire and Sharing Circle hosted by the Barrie Native Friendship Centre will honour all who have been impacted by residential schools. Throughout the day, guests will join the circle to share their thoughts and experiences. All are welcome to reflect, offer a prayer, share stories, learn and heal together as a community. The Sunrise and Pipe Ceremony will be led by elder James Carpenter and the fire keepers Mshukwad Akiwenzie and Jeff Smith.

What is happening in Innisfil

There are a number of ways for residents of Innisfil to acknowledge the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, including:

Video Screening: Phyllis Webstad’s Orange Shirt Day

Saturday, Sept. 30, at 2 p.m. at the Cookstown, Stroud and Lakeshore branches of the Innisfil ideaLab and Library.

Orange Shirt Day aims to spread awareness of the intergenerational impacts of the residential school system and to bring attention to the Every Child Matters movement. The film is in honour of the 10-year mark of Orange Shirt Day, and profiles the day’s founder and third-generation residential school survivor Phyllis Webstad.

Indigenous History that Wasn’t Taught in School

Saturday, Oct. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Join the Innisfil ideaLAB & Library for an afternoon of learning and unlearning with a thought-provoking conversation with Kelly Brownbill. The Indigenous experience has been so often omitted from mainstream education. During this eye-opening presentation, learn how colonial narratives continue to harm Indigenous communities and delve into the importance of revisiting and reshaping our understanding of history to create a more equitable and just society.

What is happening in Simcoe County

Sainte-Marie among the Hurons honours National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Sept. 30, 16164 ON-12, Midland from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The historic site will be hosting a day of commemoration and reflection and will be offering the opportunity for all to focus on their own journey toward truth and reconciliation. Sainte-Marie will also be providing a free virtual learning platform until Oct. 5.

Sainte-Marie among the Hurons offers free commemorative programming both in person and online to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The program will consist of conversations with leaders on reconciliation, discussions about Indigenous foodways and crafts and places for thoughtful reflection. This day of commemoration will honour truth and reconciliation through a provocative journey and the empowerment of Indigenous voices and cultural revitalization activities.

— with files from The Canadian Press’ Stephanie Taylor