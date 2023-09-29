Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Unifor sets Oct. 9 deadline for contract talks with General Motors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2023 7:36 am
Click to play video: 'Anxiety grows as Canadian autoworkers’ could go on strike next'
Anxiety grows as Canadian autoworkers’ could go on strike next
RELATED: Anxiety grows as Canadian autoworkers' could go on strike next – Sep 18, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Unifor has set a deadline for its contract talks with General Motors for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9.

Negotiations between the union and the U.S. automaker resumed this week after workers at Ford Motor Co. of Canada voted to approve a new contract.

The GM talks cover about 4,300 workers at the automaker’s St. Catharines Powertrain Plant, the Oshawa Assembly Complex and the Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre.

Unifor is looking to use its agreement at Ford as a pattern agreement in its talks with GM and Stellantis.

Trending Now

The Ford deal included wage hikes, pension and benefit improvements, and special EV transition measures for workers at Ford’s assembly plant in Oakville, Ont.

It also added two new paid holidays.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
UniforGeneral MotorsGMstellantisAutomotive industryAutomakerUnifor unionOshawa Assembly ComplexSt. Catharines Powertrain PlantWoodstock Parts Distribution Centre
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices