Water safe to drink in Sainte-Dorothée district as advisory lifted in Laval

Water in Laval’s Sainte-Dorothée district is safe to use once again.

The city lifted the “non-use” advisory late Thursday after tests showed it was safe to use and consume.

[Retour à la normale💦] La Ville de Laval informe les citoyens du quartier Sainte-Dorothée que la situation particulière liée à l’eau potable dans leur secteur est maintenant résolue.

While the situation is back to normal, the city is asking residents in the affected area to flush their hot and cold water pipes — including their water heaters.

The same applies for outdoor faucets and kitchen appliances such as washing machines and dishwashers.

Any water filters should also be changed.

The city’s website suggests residents let the water run for at least 20 ​minutes or until it is clear and colourless and to ensure no soap odour is present.

The “non-use ” warning was issued Tuesday evening affecting some 2,500 residents.

Health officials wanted people to steer clear from ingesting the tap water as harmful chemicals were detected in the water system.

Contaminants were found in the water after firefighters extinguished a blaze in the area on Tuesday.

Some of the extinguishing agent, F500, a product commonly used by firefighters, had somehow seeped into the local water.